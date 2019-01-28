In His Bag: Geoffrey Owens Stunts On Haters At SAG Awards, Feels Redemption After Trader Joe’s Shaming [Video]

Geoffrey Owens Claps Back At Haters At SAG Awards

Actor Geoffrey Owens was the unfortunate victim if the uncouth internet last September when some a$$hole thought it hilarious to film him bagging up work at Trader Joe’s to make ends meet.

Fast forward to 2019 and Owens has been showered with employment opportunity and applause for the classy way that he handled his very public shaming. Last night Owens attended the SAG awards where he received more applause and ample opportunity to verbally extend his middle finger to those who thought him the butt of their jokes.

Today, TMZ caught up with Owens to talk about what the moment meant to him and how his life has changed over the last four months.

God bless Geoffrey Owens, but “unsweetened apple sauce”?