Daaaamn Gina: Tisha Campbell Martin Granted Restraining Order Against Duane Martin After Claims Of Domestic Abuse

Judge Grants Tisha Campbell Martin Temporary Restraining Order After Ex-Husband Duane Martin After Domestic Abuse Claims

According to TMZ, Tisha Campbell-Martin claims her estranged husband (Duane Martin) has been abusive for years and that he flew into a violent rage just last month.

The sitcom star filed for a restraining order against Duane, alleging he once “punched her in the chest with a closed fist”. She also says in December, Duane “grabbed me by my arm to try to get me in the bedroom.” She reportedly filed a police report in January about the multiple alleged physical altercations.

Duane allegedly started physically, emotionally and mentally abusing Tisha as early as the beginning their marriage in 1996 and that he berated her about her weight and inability to land roles because of her bigger size.

“I can no longer live in fear of retaliation … the need to press criminal charges for his acts overshadows the embarrassment of making his crimes against me public through this report.” she claims.

A judge granted her a temporary restraining order that requires Duane to stay at least 100 yards away from her as they iron out the particulars of their divorce.