Here’s What Happened When Kimbella Put Her Tongue All Up In Juelz’s Phantom Teeth In Front Of His MOMMA

- By Bossip Staff
Kimbella And Juelz In Love

Kimbella and Juelz are in love. Madly. Why wouldn’t they be? They’ve been together for a decade and have finally decided to tie the knot. They showed their love again this week and it had the internet turning their faces away from their TVs. That’s because Kimbella and Juelz got really tongue-y all up in each other’s mouths. That’s not bad on its own. But they were ALL IN HIS MOMMA’ FACE.

Ew. You could hear the gums smacking. Little freaks.

Twitter was disgusted and had all the jokes for it. Take a look.

