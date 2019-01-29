Di Bleck Pantha Returns: Watch ‘Black Panther’ For FREE In Select Theaters For Black History Month

Marvel Announces Free Screenings For Dates In February

Time to dust off your dashiki, kufi, or Dora Milaje cosplay.

Black Panther is returning to theaters…for free!

The Oscar nominated movie will be hitting up participating AMC theaters February 1-7 in celebration of Black History Month.

According to ABC 7, Marvel made the announcement on Monday and Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted that tickets will be free for everyone.

He also announced that Disney will donate $1.5 million to the United Negro College Fund, one of the nations largest Black education organizations, in order “to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students.”

Today we are excited to announce #BlackPanther will return to the big screen to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth from Feb 1-7 at participating AMC theaters. Tickets are free! We will also donate $1.5M to @UNCF to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 28, 2019

The big announcement comes right off of Black Panther’s big win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. BP won the top honor of Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture.

The King of Wakanda, a.k.a. Chadwick Boseman, gave a moving speech, saying, “To be young, gifted & Black, we all know what it’s like to be told there’s not a screen for you to be featured on, there’s not a stage for you to be featured on.”

He continued, “And that is what we went to work with every day because we knew, not that we would be around during awards season and that it would make a billion dollars, but we knew we had something special that we wanted to give the world.”

Now, Black Panther is headed to the Oscars with seven nominations, including Best Picture, Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing and Best Original Song for “All the Stars.” You can find out if BP will take home the gold on Sunday, February 24 at 8 p.m. eastern.

Until then, you can go to Wakanda for free by seeing Black Panther at the AMC theaters listed here.