Coupled Up: Meek Mill Spotted In ATL With A Lace Frontally Fine Mystery Woman

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 6

Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net / ATL Pics

Wait a minute…

Meek Mill Spotted With Mystery Woman

Women are coming after Meek Mill he declared war on lace front wigs—-and then was spotted with a seemingly faux haired hottie this weekend.

Meek had a rough return to Twitter a few weeks ago after he said he was protesting lace fronts because of “bad experiences” during sex.

Despite that, Meek was spotted in Atlanta this week partying with Rick Ross for his birthday and with a lace frontally fine blonde baddie on his arm.

Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net / ATL Pics

That hair while extremely laid, looks like it could be a Meek Mill “protested” protective style, right?

Meek and his göt2b Glued goddess hugged up while walking around the city and later partied at Atlanta’s Medusa Lounge.

Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net / ATL Pics

 

New chick, who dis?

Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net / ATL Pics

 

What do YOU think about Meek Mill hypocritically loving on this lace frontally fine woman?

Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net / ATL Pics

Prior to Medusa Lounge Meek partied with Rozay at his Atlanta mansion and gifted him a blinged out bracelet for his birthday.

Meek Mill Rick Ross

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage / Getty

Meek Mill Rick Ross

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage / Getty

Meek Mill Rick Ross

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage / Getty

Wale and Jeannie Mai’s “special” friend Jeezy also partied at Medusa.

Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net / ATL Pics

Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net / ATL Pics

Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net / ATL Pics

 

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Coupled Up, Multi, New Couple???

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.