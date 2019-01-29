Coupled Up: Meek Mill Spotted In ATL With A Lace Frontally Fine Mystery Woman

Wait a minute…

Meek Mill Spotted With Mystery Woman

Women are coming after Meek Mill he declared war on lace front wigs—-and then was spotted with a seemingly faux haired hottie this weekend.

Meek had a rough return to Twitter a few weeks ago after he said he was protesting lace fronts because of “bad experiences” during sex.

Lace front wigs are wackkkk! I’m protesting them🤙🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2019

I was hitting something from the back grabbed her hair just to make it a lil rough and it slipped off and ever since It’s been trauma 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FhrLeutSh5 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 8, 2019

Despite that, Meek was spotted in Atlanta this week partying with Rick Ross for his birthday and with a lace frontally fine blonde baddie on his arm.

That hair while extremely laid, looks like it could be a Meek Mill “protested” protective style, right?

Meek and his göt2b Glued goddess hugged up while walking around the city and later partied at Atlanta’s Medusa Lounge.

New chick, who dis?

What do YOU think about Meek Mill hypocritically loving on this lace frontally fine woman?