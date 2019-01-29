Here’s More Details On Serial Swirler Michael B. Jordan’s Back To Black Baeship With Chocolate Cutie Kiki Layne

Kiki Layne Was Spotted Rubbing Michael B. Jordan’s Head While He Whispered In Her Ear

Kiki Layne and Michael B. Jordan’s Sundance Film Festival flirtation caught the attention of more than one onlooker apparently…

Sources told Page Six the stars of ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ and ‘Black Panther’ arrived to Tao’s Park City pop-up separately but “within 10 minutes of each other,” and wasted no time spending the entire time together!

A source said: “They were put at separate VIP tables, but Kiki quickly made her way over to Michael’s table. And they seriously never left each other’s side. Canoodling to the max.” The source added, “She would have her hand on the back of his head rubbing it as he whispered in her ear and [he] kept kissing her cheek.” Even though “it was clear to everyone in the room that they were together,” the source surmised, we hear that the stars’ entourages were “protective about them not taking a photo together.”

Jordan and Layne also left the event at the same time.

Rubbing the back of his head, eh? Y’all know what that means… Chocolatey smithereens!