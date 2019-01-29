B. Smith’s Husband Moving In His White Mistress While She Battles Alzheimer’s Leaves The Internet Disgusted
The Internet Wants To Fight B. Smith’s Husband
This story about a how a once aware Black woman restauranteur and lifestyle guru is being treated by her husband after Alzheimer’s has folks online SIGHING!
The internet is collectively fed up with the way B. Smith‘s husband of 26-years has seamlessly moved his new girlfriend to help take care of B., who has a shaky memory, inside of their beautiful Hampton’s mansion. Dan Gasby and his wife, Barbara Smith, ran a successful media empire centered around her talents until she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s in 2013. To deal with the stress associated with caring for his ill wife, Gasby found companionship in another woman named Alex.
Dan says to the Washington Post that his and Alex’s relationship happened gradually after she slipped him his number at a bar in the Hampton’s. Alex knew of B.Smith and her illness, because of how well known B’s restaurant was in the area, before handing over her digits.
To this day, Dan documents his relationship with his deteriorating wife and his new girlfriend Alex on social media. They seemed to get along very well, which can be attributed to B’s memory resetting almost every day…
Do you see this as fair or foul??? Twitter is pretty disgusted with Dan for breaking his vows, but the senior citizen say he chose his happiness over his vows and B. is well-taking care of. Yikes! However, Dan is still getting dragged.
Hit the flip to see how folks are chatting about this very interesting living arrangement. We also have more photos of B. happily co-living with her husband and his mistress on the next pages.
B goes into model pose without notice! But the smile 😊 if you belief some people are 100% pure goodness you’re looking at one! I’ve lived with pure unadulterated goodness for more than 25 years and I’ve never seen meanness envy hate or intolerance once with this angel who walks. She’s made me a better person and hopefully I’ve made her feel loved cared for and most importantly protected.
