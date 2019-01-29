B. Smith’s Husband Moving In His White Mistress While She Battles Alzheimer’s Leaves The Internet Disgusted

The Internet Wants To Fight B. Smith’s Husband

This story about a how a once aware Black woman restauranteur and lifestyle guru is being treated by her husband after Alzheimer’s has folks online SIGHING!

The internet is collectively fed up with the way B. Smith‘s husband of 26-years has seamlessly moved his new girlfriend to help take care of B., who has a shaky memory, inside of their beautiful Hampton’s mansion. Dan Gasby and his wife, Barbara Smith, ran a successful media empire centered around her talents until she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s in 2013. To deal with the stress associated with caring for his ill wife, Gasby found companionship in another woman named Alex.

Dan says to the Washington Post that his and Alex’s relationship happened gradually after she slipped him his number at a bar in the Hampton’s. Alex knew of B.Smith and her illness, because of how well known B’s restaurant was in the area, before handing over her digits.

To this day, Dan documents his relationship with his deteriorating wife and his new girlfriend Alex on social media. They seemed to get along very well, which can be attributed to B’s memory resetting almost every day…

Do you see this as fair or foul??? Twitter is pretty disgusted with Dan for breaking his vows, but the senior citizen say he chose his happiness over his vows and B. is well-taking care of. Yikes! However, Dan is still getting dragged.

The audacity of this muthafucka to bring this woman up in his wife's house https://t.co/WRMijyq7la — And I say that humbly (@FeministaJones) January 29, 2019

