B. Smith’s Husband Moving In His White Mistress While She Battles Alzheimer’s Leaves The Internet Disgusted

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

B. Smith and her family grapple with Alzheimer's.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Internet Wants To Fight B. Smith’s Husband

This story about a how a once aware Black woman restauranteur and lifestyle guru is being treated by her husband after Alzheimer’s has folks online SIGHING!

The internet is collectively fed up with the way B. Smith‘s husband of 26-years has seamlessly moved his new girlfriend to help take care of B., who has a shaky memory, inside of their beautiful Hampton’s mansion. Dan Gasby and his wife, Barbara Smith, ran a successful media empire centered around her talents until she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s in 2013. To deal with the stress associated with caring for his ill wife, Gasby found companionship in another woman named Alex.

Dan says to the Washington Post that his and Alex’s relationship happened gradually after she slipped him his number at a bar in the Hampton’s. Alex knew of B.Smith and her illness, because of how well known B’s restaurant was in the area, before handing over her digits.

To this day, Dan documents his relationship with his deteriorating wife and his new girlfriend Alex on social media. They seemed to get along very well, which can be attributed to B’s memory resetting almost every day…

 

Do you see this as fair or foul??? Twitter is pretty disgusted with Dan for breaking his vows, but the senior citizen say he chose his happiness over his vows and B. is well-taking care of. Yikes! However, Dan is still getting dragged.

Hit the flip to see how folks are chatting about this very interesting living arrangement. We also have more photos of B. happily co-living with her husband and his mistress on the next pages.

View this post on Instagram

💜🥩🍴#dinnertime

A post shared by Dan Gasby (@thankyoudan) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    Alex and Zeus! Perfect together!

    A post shared by Dan Gasby (@thankyoudan) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Your Information, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.