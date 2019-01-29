Bae Of The Day: A Gallery Of Reasons Kiki Layne Is Fine Enough To Bring Michael B. Jordan Back Home

Kiki Layne Is Bae

Rumors have been swirling around over the last few days that If Beale Street Could Talk star Kiki Layne has been seen out and about rubbing up on Michael B. Jordan. This, of course is big relationship news, but also getting a lot of attention because there are so many rumors that he doesn’t like black women…for whatever reason. Well, if that rumor were true, it’s clear that Layne is fine enough to make Killmonger reconsider.

Oh, you didn’t know? Take a look at the stunning model in all her glory.