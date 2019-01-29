DANCE BOY! Shoe-Shufflin’ Shiggy Appears To Be Sad & Dead Inside, Twitter Flames Him Anyway
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
Viral Star Shiggy Sparks Petty Slander Wave
Poor Shiggy. He just doesn’t wanna dance no’mo after rising to stardom for his “In My Feelings” dance shenanigans that spiraled into a never-ending nightmare in the dancery where he’s treated like a jiggy circus animal by literally everyone. Yea, it’s pretty sad but–you guessed it–Black Twitter roasted him anyway.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Shiggy’s dance sadness on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Pray for Shiggy.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.