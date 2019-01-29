Things That Make You Go Hmmm: Nick Cannon Says Smashing White Women Is A Symbol Of Success To Black Men [Video]

Cannon’s Class: Do Black Men “Love” White Women More Than Black Women?

Nick Cannon is tackling the question of whether Black men love on white women more than Black women, and things get rather…obnoxious. Sucks to hear, but Nick and his guest Rizza Islam break down why the most oppressed, most neglected demographic, Black women, are overlooked by their own men. Nick says Black men look at white women as “success”.

Do you agree with some of these points?