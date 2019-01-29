Queen Bee Bae: Lil Kim Spotted Stunningly Strutting In Los Angeles

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Lil Kim

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty

Hardcore…

Lil Kim Spotted In L.A.

Lil Kim was spotted in Hollyweird this week looking especially ethereal and her fans couldn’t be more pleased.

Paps photographed Queen Bee walking with her entourage in outside of Craig’s wearing all-white Fashion Nova…

Lil Kim

Source: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty

before Kim posted pics herself kicking it with Ray J…

View this post on Instagram

Classic epic night 🙌🏽 @rayj #family

A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on

as well as Somaya Reece, ‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Skyy and several others.

WOW! Doesn’t she look great?!

Her fans DEFINITELY think so;

See more stunning and strutting Lil Kim on the flip.

Lil Km

Source: SPW/SplashNews.com / Splash News

Lil Kim

Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images / Getty

Lil Km

Source: SPW/SplashNews.com / Splash News

Lil Kim’s makeup was slayed by her makeup artist Makeup Ari.

View this post on Instagram

Family. MobTies ⭐️ Toast to the good life 🥂

A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Family ✨ #fashionnova

A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on

