Queen Bee Bae: Lil Kim Spotted Stunningly Strutting In Los Angeles
- By Bossip Staff
Lil Kim Spotted In L.A.
Lil Kim was spotted in Hollyweird this week looking especially ethereal and her fans couldn’t be more pleased.
Paps photographed Queen Bee walking with her entourage in outside of Craig’s wearing all-white Fashion Nova…
before Kim posted pics herself kicking it with Ray J…
as well as Somaya Reece, ‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Skyy and several others.
WOW! Doesn’t she look great?!
Her fans DEFINITELY think so;
See more stunning and strutting Lil Kim on the flip.
Lil Kim’s makeup was slayed by her makeup artist Makeup Ari.
