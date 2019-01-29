Romanticized Or Revolting? Ted Bundy Survivor Isn’t Mad At Zac Efron Flick, Says Killer Was Charmingly Monstrous [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Ted Bundy Survivor Isn’t Upset At Zac Efron Film
The upcoming Ted Bundy flick starring Zac Effron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, has stirred up quite a bit of controversy on social media (like literally everything in the entire f***ing world these days). Many are disturbed by the idea that a serial killer is being “romanticized” by the media as a man who was a sauve sex symbol who charmed the panties off of women then killed them in the most brutal and heinous ways.
Thing is, that’s exactly what Ted Bundy was. That’s why he was able to do what he did. But don’t take our word for it, peep wath Bundy attack survivor Kathy Kleiner Rubin said about Efron playing the infamous murderer
Thoughts?
