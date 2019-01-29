21 Savage Makes His ‘Tonight Show’ Debut To Perform “A Lot” [Video]

21 Savage Graces The Tonight Show Stage To Perform “A Lot”

“A Lot” is the opening track on 21 Savage’s latest project, i am > i was–so it’s only right he perform the song for his debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Atlanta rapper took the stage with some support from some live instruments and some dope singers to match. Check out the unforgettable performance below: