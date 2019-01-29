Did That! Lizzo Takes Over ‘Ellen’ With A Yam-tacular Performance Of Her Song “Juice” [Video]

The Rapper & Singer Shows Off Her Many Talents

Lizzo is bringing in 2019 strong with a poppin’ new single and a standout appearance on the Ellen show.

The overall talented Yam goddess dropped by the daytime spot to perform her song “Juice” and it was full of wonderful moments.

From the parade of full-figured dimes to the ass-twerking choreography, Lizzo and her people did not hold back. She even took a break from singing and dancing to hit ’em one time with a fluttering flute.

Lizzo does it all.

Peep the hype show in the clip below!