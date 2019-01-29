BlackGirlMagic: HBO Orders ‘Black Lady Sketch Show’ Starring Robin Thede & Produced By Issa Rae

HBO Orders Robin Thede’s Black Lady Sketch Show

HBO has officially given a series order for a half-hour sketch show, which will be executive produced by both Issa Rae and Robin Thede. According to reports from Deadline, A Black Lady Sketch Show will also feature Thede as the series’ star.

Reports also mention that Thede–who beside being credited as the show’s creator, will quadruple as a writer, too–will be “written and directed by an array of black women,” and will also feature narrative sketches with a core cast comprised of black women along with additional featured celebrity guests.

This upcoming project is going to be counted as a part of Issa Rae’s overall deal with the premium cable network.

Thede was previously the creator, executive producer, and host of BET’s late-night show The Rundown with Robin Thede, which ran for one season. Before that, she was the head writer for Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. Beside her upcoming gig with A Black Lady Sketch Show, she is currently in the midst of developing a scripted project for ABC.

No word yet on when this upcoming series is set to premiere, but it’s safe to say we’ll be watching whenever it does.