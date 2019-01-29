Baecation Gone Bad: Blac Chyna And Her Filthy Flavor Of The Week Have Physical Fallout And Hawaii 5-0 Respond!

Blac Chyna’s New Romance Turns Violent Amidst Rob Kardashians Concerns About Dream

Just when you thought Blac Chyna news couldn’t get any messier, TMZ is reporting that the reality star’s Hawaiian vacation with new bae Kid Buu turned violent.

According to TMZ reports:

We’re told at around 5 AM, Chyna and Kid Buu were in their hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Honolulu when they got in a heated argument. We’re told Chyna accused Kid Buu of cheating, and just before 7 AM it turned violent. We’re told Chyna scratched Kid Buu, and our sources say he then slammed her against the wall several times and choked her. Kid Buu left the hotel and posted in Spanish … translation — “Don’t f**k with me, I’m a grown man.” He followed it up with a homophobic slur.

SMH… How do you go to the Ritz-Carlton in HAWAII and still act a damn fool?

PEOPLE confirmed that officers and paramedics did respond to the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Monday morning after police were called following a fight between Chyna, 30, and artist Kid Buu in a hotel suite.

“Someone from their group called 911. Hotel security escorted police officers and paramedics to a suite, where Blac Chyna was with a group of people,” the source says. “It was more of a ‘he said, she said’ situation. They both had complaints to the police, but in the end no one was arrested or taken to the hospital,” the source shares. According to the source, Chyna and Kid Buu, 30, “were both intoxicated.” “Again, this is not a typical incident at the hotel,” says the source. “In fact, this behavior is 100% unacceptable.”

The Honolulu Police Department confirmed that an incident is currently under investigation.

“Shortly before 9 a.m. today, a female visitor staying in Waikiki reported being assaulted by a male acquaintance. The victim reported that she and the suspect had been involved in an argument several hours earlier, and the argument had escalated to a physical confrontation,” a media liaison officer said in a statement to PEOPLE. “The male left the area after the confrontation and has not been located.” “This incident has been classified as abuse of a household member,” the statement continued. “The investigation is continuing, and no further information is being released at this time.” In a statement to PEOPLE, the Ritz-Carlton Residences’ director of public relations said, “As a matter of privacy, we are unable to comment.”

Just mess on top of mess. Well thankfully no one had to go to the hospital but this is really crazy. We know mommies need love too but Chyna has been linked to a whole lot of “interesting characters” in the time since she and Rob split.

Speaking of which, Rob wasn’t too happy about Chyna jetting off to Honolulu during time that she was supposed to have Dream in her custody.

TMZ reports:

Sources tell us Rob was preparing to drop Dream off Saturday for her scheduled time with Mom but quickly realized Chyna was off the radar … as he couldn’t get a hold of her or her nanny. Remember, nannies handle their baby exchanges these days because Rob and Chyna don’t get along. We’re told Rob reached out to the nanny, Chyna’s team and even Chyna herself through a texting app they only use for emergencies. Bupkis.

Because Chyna and Kid Buu were posting on social media, her whereabouts weren’t a mystery for long.

TMZ sources say Rob was not given any type of warning Chyna would be unavailable to care for Dream, and he was pissed … not because he had to care for their kid longer, but because she was missing crucial Mommy time.

There’s more though — in addition to the custody complaints AND the volatile relationship issues Chyna and her friends got serious side-eyes from fellow vacation-goers at the Ritz:

According to PEOPLE:

“Blac Chyna spent Sunday with a group of friends. They hung out by the pool, partied and were loud. They are not the typical hotel guests,” the source said. “They were definitely being inappropriate in several ways. The girls were showing nipples, they were twerking and just being obnoxious. Hotel management had complaints, because there were families with kids that didn’t like the way they behaved,” said the source. “You would never think Chyna is a mom by the way she behaved.”

Sighs… We don’t agree with the mommy shaming BUT Chyna has got to get it together. This is too much mess for one weekend.

