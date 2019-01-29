Hate It Or Love It?!?! Lakeith Stanfield May Star In Jordan Peele’s Upcoming ‘Candyman’ Reboot

Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star In Candyman Reboot

Jordan Peele’s upcoming reboot of the 1992 horror classic Candyman is reportedly looking at none other than Lakeith Stanfield to play the film’s main protagonist, according to the people over at Super Bro Movies. If true, Stanfield would be playing the role of an artist named Anthony who is researching the urban legend that is Candyman.

Additional information from Collider adds that the character Stanfield is reportedly in talks to portray is similar to Heather Lyle from the original film, played by Virginia Madsen. MGM has slated the movie, which will be directed by Nia DaCosta and will arrive in theaters on June 12, 2020.

With Lakeith in talks to play one of the movie’s main characters, there’s no word yet on who will play the actual role of the infamous Candyman.

Tony Todd, the actor who previously played the role, expressed his feelings on the revival of the film and if he’d want to do it again. “I have mixed feelings because I thought they were gonna make this 15 years ago. If this had been 10 years ago when I had heard news, I would have been devastated,” Todd told Syfy Wire. “I would have fought for it. Now I’m in a different place. I’ve got so many other options that even if they make it without me, which I doubt, the attention the new movie will create will lead folks back to the original [film] because people like to see the source material.”

Are you feeling Lakeith Stanfield in a starring role for this Candyman reboot?