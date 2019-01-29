The Recording Academy Threatens Legal Action After Fugazi Grammy Winners List Circulates Online

“Leaked” Grammy Winners List Is Reportedly Fake

The Recording Academy is clearing the air after an alleged list of this year’s Grammy winners leaked online. According to a Recording Academy spokesperson, who spoke with Billboard “there is no legitimacy” to the list.

“Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by [accounting firm] Deloitte in sealed envelopes,” the spokesperson stated. Billboard also reports the Academy is planning to get in contact with its legal team ahead of potential legal action.

In case you missed it, a tweet was going around, showing an alleged winners list from the Recording Academy’s website. But stay tuned to see who really won, as the 61st Annual Grammy Awards are all set to air Sunday, February 10 at 8 p.m. EST, live from the Staples Center in L.A.