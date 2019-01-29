Florida Crazies: Unhinged Husband Arrested For Mushing His Wife In The Face With Burrito

Florida Husband Attacks Wife With Burrito

Things went south of the border between a Florida man and his wife when he attacked her with a burrito “causing food to go into her nose” say police.

According to The Smoking Gun, 49-year-old Victor Fosser got into a fight with his wife at their home in Parrish, Florida. Fosser’s wife was upset about a family issue and wanted her husband to comfort her.

Fosser went to Taco Bell for burritos.

When he returned the report states that he held the kinda-sorta-mexican fare in her face while mocking her dour mood. When the irritated wife threw the burrito on the floor, Fosser picked it up and mushed her in the face with it sending refried beans & co. up her nostrils.

Fosser was subsequently arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery.