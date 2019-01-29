BlackInkCHI: Don & Ashley Talk Reclaiming Their Relationship After Airing Their Dirty Laundry [Video]

Black Ink Crew Chicago: Don & Ashley Reclaim Their Relationship

Black Ink Crew Chicago’s favorite couple (to drag) Don and Ashley sit down together and share their journey on the show and their relationship advice. In this bonus clip from VH1, Ashley says she doesn’t suggest women follow in her footsteps when it comes to her and Don because “nobody’s perfect.” Don says he mad a decision to reclaim Ashley and his family this season as they detail the road to their relationship.

Don’t they look better and happier here compared to when he was cheating??? Hit play.