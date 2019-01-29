Bill Cosby Reportedly Targeted By Drone Hovering Over Pennsylvania Prison Yard

Drone Flies Over PA Prison Holding Bill Cosby

Pennsylvania prison officials at the State Correctional Institute Phoenix are reportedly “pissed” after a drone targeted Bill Cosby while he was out on the yard. Apparently, authorities believe the drone was sent by a media outlet with hopes of getting a picture of Cosby.

From TMZ:

Cosby got an uninvited visitor last week when a drone was flown over his home away from home — State Correctional Institute Phoenix. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … the drone made the pass while Cosby was being escorted around the yard. He gets an escort due to his blindness.

The prison was reportedly placed under full lock down for the day after the drone was spotted.

“For the record, all Pennsylvania prisons got drone detection systems last year as part of sweeping security upgrades,” TMZ adds.

According to the site, Cosby’s lawyers have been notified of the breach in security.