Giving Back & Eating Good: Chance The Rapper And Postmates Team Up To Raise Money For Chicago

Chance The Rapper Is Raising Money For Chicago With Postmates
Hate him or love him, Chance The Rapper always has something in the works for his hometown of Chicago and this time, he’s getting some help from the people over at Postmates.
On Tuesday, Postmates announced that they would be teaming up with the rapper to raise money for his SocialWorks charity in an effort to help Chicago’s youth. According to a statement on their website, for every order placed through the app from January 29 to February 1 to one of Chance’s favorite hometown eateries, Postmates will donate $1 to his non-profit.
“We’re teaming up with Chance the Rapper to make a positive impact on the community by raising funds for SocialWorks,” the delivery service stated. “Starting today, Tuesday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 1, we’ll donate $1 for every order placed from one of these places in Chance’s Fave Eats collection — up to $10,000 — to SocialWorks. Order from the collection today and we can support the youth across Chicago together.”
Chance also posted the big news to his own Instagram account.
I hand picked some of my favorite restaurants in Chicago and teamed up with @Postmates to raise money for @SocialWorks_chi. For every delivery from my "favorites" section in the Postmates app between TODAY and Friday (I know I said next week in the video…I recorded this video last week), we will donate $1 to empowering the youth of Chicago. #socialworks
