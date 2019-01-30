LAMH Kinky Kimmi Introduces Latisha To Kegel Balls [Video]

“Love And Marriage Hunstville” Kimmi Visits A Sex Shop With Latisha

On the upcoming episode of “Love And Marriage Huntsville” viewers will see Kimmy get ready to wed her longtime love Maurice.

Just ahead of her bachelorette party she visits a sex shop with Latisha and schools her on some freaky deeky toys. Apparently sweetly straight-laced Latisha’s never heard of kegel balls and she later says she tried to bring a sex toy into the bedroom but her hubby Marsau wasn’t having it (of course).

Somebooooooody’s kinky, we’re sure Maurice is a happy man.

