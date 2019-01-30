#LAMH Kinky Kimmi Introduces Latisha To Kegel Balls [Video]
“Love And Marriage Hunstville” Kimmi Visits A Sex Shop With Latisha
On the upcoming episode of “Love And Marriage Huntsville” viewers will see Kimmy get ready to wed her longtime love Maurice.
Just ahead of her bachelorette party she visits a sex shop with Latisha and schools her on some freaky deeky toys. Apparently sweetly straight-laced Latisha’s never heard of kegel balls and she later says she tried to bring a sex toy into the bedroom but her hubby Marsau wasn’t having it (of course).
Somebooooooody’s kinky, we’re sure Maurice is a happy man.
In another clip from the show that airs Saturdays at 10 on OWN, Martell admits to the men that he not only cheated on Melody, but the woman was also his girlfriend for an entire year.
Things went left last week after Latisha and Kimmi accused Melody of being “bougie”, according to Kimmi Melody’s taken an interest in attending galas and seemingly hints that she wants to be part of the “in crowd.”
