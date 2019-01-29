Hate Crime: Jussie Smollett Hospitalized After Homophobic Attack By MAGAs

Prayers up!

Jussie Smollett Attacked In Racist Hate Crime

We’re extended our heartfelt prayers to Jussie Smollett after he was viciously attacked in Chicago. ThatGrapeJuice broke the news that the “Empire” actor was targeted and beaten late Monday by two unidentified men in ski masks. They add that Jussie had previously received a startling message through mail calling him a “f***t.”

“You will die black f***t,” read the note.

TMZ has additional details and they’re reporting that the actor was attacked while leaving a local Subway restaurant by white men who yelled, “Aren’t you that f***ot ‘Empire’ n*****?”

They then attacked him, fractured a rib, and put a noose around his neck while yelling “This is MAGA country.” The men also reportedly poured bleach on him.

Jussie was taken to Northwestern Memorial and discharged. Chicago Police are investigating the incident which seems premeditated.

This story is still developing…

***Update***

The Chicago Police department released a statement saying that detectives are investigating and asking the public to send tips to CPDTip.com.

Chicago Police Department just sent out this statement re:

Jussie Smollett pic.twitter.com/DxQswZn8xd — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 29, 2019

We’re praying for you Jussie!