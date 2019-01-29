So Sad: 22-Year-Old Mom Dies After Fatal Fall Down Subway Steps With Her Baby & Stroller

Young Mom Dies After Falling With Stroller Down NYC Train Station Steps

A young mom took a fatal fall down a flight of subway stairs in Midtown. She was she carrying her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller Monday night when it happened, according to NY Daily News.

Malaysia Goodson, 22, fell down the stairs and onto the platform at the B/D/E at 53rd St. and Seventh Ave. at about 8 p.m., cops said. The Seventh Avenue/53rd Street station does not have an elevator; it only has an escalator that goes up.

The Connecticut resident was knocked unconscious during the fall, but her daughter was left uninjured. Witnesses say that commuters rushed up the stairs to tell a subway agent that the woman had fallen. The agent contacted her supervisors, who called the police.

Eventually, Medics took Goodson to Mt. Sinai West Hospital according to reports. Unfortunately, she couldn’t be saved. So sad.

NBC reports that Goodson’s daughter Rhylee is her only child. The young woman’s brother described his late sister as protective and caring. He said his sister was loved by all, and he’s been getting hundreds of condolence messages on social media.