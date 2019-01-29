Taraji P. Henson, Erykah Badu, Kelly Rowland, Mary J. Blige And More At ‘What Men Want’ Premiere

Taraji P. Henson Premieres ‘What Men Want’ And Gets A Walk Of Fame Star

Taraji P. Henson kicked off her week in a major way Monday, premiering her new film ‘What Men Want’ in Hollywood with famous friends like Kelly Rowland and Mary J. Blige.

Taraji’s co-star Erykah Badu was seen on the scene putting them cakes on blizzy too…

It was a busy day for Henson as she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier in the day.

Check out more photos from the film premiere below then hit the flip for Walk of Fame pics.

Mary looked superfly in red flares.

Kelly was glistening in gold.

Dope queen Phoebe Robinson showed out in colorful sequins

Tamala Jones also chose a sequined look.