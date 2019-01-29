Taraji P. Henson, Erykah Badu, Kelly Rowland, Mary J. Blige And More At ‘What Men Want’ Premiere
Taraji P. Henson Premieres ‘What Men Want’ And Gets A Walk Of Fame Star
Taraji P. Henson kicked off her week in a major way Monday, premiering her new film ‘What Men Want’ in Hollywood with famous friends like Kelly Rowland and Mary J. Blige.
Taraji’s co-star Erykah Badu was seen on the scene putting them cakes on blizzy too…
It was a busy day for Henson as she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier in the day.
Check out more photos from the film premiere below then hit the flip for Walk of Fame pics.
Mary looked superfly in red flares.
Kelly was glistening in gold.
Dope queen Phoebe Robinson showed out in colorful sequins
Tamala Jones also chose a sequined look.
Taraji hit the red carpet looking like a snack
She was joined by her honey Kelvin Hayden
Mary and John Singleton were also on hand to show their support
Nothing like sisterly love
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.