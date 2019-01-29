Taraji P. Henson, Erykah Badu, Kelly Rowland, Mary J. Blige And More At ‘What Men Want’ Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

What Men Want Los Angeles Premiere

Source: @ParisaMichelle / Splash News

Taraji P. Henson Premieres ‘What Men Want’ And Gets A Walk Of Fame Star

Taraji P. Henson kicked off her week in a major way Monday, premiering her new film ‘What Men Want’ in Hollywood with famous friends like Kelly Rowland and Mary J. Blige.

Erykah Badu attends the What Men Want Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / Splash News

Taraji’s co-star Erykah Badu was seen on the scene putting them cakes on blizzy too…

It was a busy day for Henson as she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier in the day.

Check out more photos from the film premiere below then hit the flip for Walk of Fame pics.

Mary J. Blige attends the What Men Want Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia / Splash News

Mary looked superfly in red flares.

What Men Want Los Angeles Premiere

Source: @ParisaMichelle / Splash News

Kelly was glistening in gold.

What Men Want Los Angeles Premiere

Source: @ParisaMichelle / Splash News

Dope queen Phoebe Robinson showed out in colorful sequins

What Men Want Los Angeles Premiere

Source: @ParisaMichelle / Splash News

Tamala Jones also chose a sequined look.

Taraji P. Henson Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

Taraji hit the red carpet looking like a snack

Taraji P. Henson Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: @ParisaMichelle / Splash News

She was joined by her honey Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Henson Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: @ParisaMichelle / Splash News

Mary and John Singleton were also on hand to show their support

Taraji P. Henson Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

Nothing like sisterly love

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Cakes

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.