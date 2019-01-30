Seasoned Hive: Queen Bey’s Evolution Into The Cool Auntie On Facebook

You know Beyonce is getting older when she starts making captions like Tina. pic.twitter.com/J6n3agoYbx — KYLE A.B. (@kyalbr) January 25, 2019

Queen Bey’s Cool Auntie Antics Spark Hilarious Chatter

It’s been intriguing to watch Queen Bey age gracefully while evolving into a super mother and wife who’s definitely the cool auntie on Facebook we all know and love. And that’s no shade, just facts, based on her recent auntie antics at the Madea Farewell Tour (and Instagram) that cemented her seasoned status in 2019.

Peep the beginning stages of Bey’s evolution into auntiedom on the flip.