“I Am The Night” Actress Golden Brooks Talks Racial Identity And Society’s Preference For Light Skin! [VIDEO]

“I Am The Night” Explores Racial Identity, Sexual Deviance And Dark Crimes

We’ve been long awaiting the premiere of TNT’s new thriller “I Am The Night” since we first learned about the show back in November and Monday it finally arrived. The show is full of mysteries but the girl at the center of the story is Fauna Hodel, a young woman who has been raised as the mixed daughter of Golden Brooks’character Jimmy Lee. Watch Golden Brooks discuss racial identity below:

Sad but true. It’s definitely not right.

