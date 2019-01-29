“On Ya Head”: Dreamdoll Replies To Kiss-And-Tell Canadian Tory Lanez, Says He Ate A$$ And Sucked Feet Through Socks

Dreamdoll Responds To Tory Lanez “On Ya Head”

Tory Lanez kicked up a whole lotta dust yesterday when he in the process of dissing A Boogie With The Hoodie’s homie Don Q in a new song, he also made casually uncouth mention that he had sex with Dreamdoll the first day he met her.

Dreamdoll wasn’t about to take that laying on her back, no pun intended, and she responded today with some very pointed bars at Tory’s…unusual sexual proclivities.

Press play below and get into it.

We’re giving the win to Dreamdoll just off the strength of that Bigen line.