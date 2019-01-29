Minnesota Man Throws Wife A ‘Death Party’ After Filling Her Up With Methamphetamine 

58-year old Duane Johnson has been arrested and charged with felony criminal neglect in the death of his wife, Debra Lynn Johnson, who was found dead inside her Searles home Thursday morning, Duane called the police himself after realizing his wife had finally died.

According to court documents,

The first Brown County sheriff’s deputy on scene observed the words “Death Parde God Hell” written in red spray paint on the front door. Duane Johnson came out naked, yelled that his wife was dead, and ran back inside. The deputy found him in a bathtub and he said he was trying to cleanse little white and black “things” from his skin. Debra Johnson’s body was wrapped in a sheet at the top of the stairs.

Johnson told police that removed his wife from a nursing home at her request and took her home to die. He also admitted to taking methamphetamine with her during their “death party” in which they listened to rock music for days. The 58-year old has been hit with two felony charges, including criminal neglect and receiving stolen property after cops found hundreds of rounds of ammunition and some shotguns.