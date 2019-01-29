Happy Birthday! Let’s Laugh At Glorious Guap Goddess Oprah’s Most Hilariously Petty Moments
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Hilariously Petty Oprah Moments
In honor of Queen Mother Oprah‘s 65th birthday, we compiled an essential list of her funniest, most hilarious (and pettiest) social media moments everrrr because WHY NOT?
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) Oprah moments EVER on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
That time Mother O took a pic with Charlamagne RIGHT after he clashed with Mo’Nique (who had recently fired shots at Oprah)
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.