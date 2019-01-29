Happy Birthday! Let’s Laugh At Glorious Guap Goddess Oprah’s Most Hilariously Petty Moments

#2014faves: when Oprah cropped Kim out of the photo for the 'gram pic.twitter.com/dS46UVaAJ8 — Ashley (@HelloAshleyR) December 24, 2014

Hilariously Petty Oprah Moments

In honor of Queen Mother Oprah‘s 65th birthday, we compiled an essential list of her funniest, most hilarious (and pettiest) social media moments everrrr because WHY NOT?

Oprah telling Gayle her elbows are ashy and trying to make sure that they are tended to before she hits the carpet is true love. pic.twitter.com/NKZtd2xQ65 — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) January 8, 2018

