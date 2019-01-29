R.I.P. Grammy Winner James Ingram Dies At 66 From Brain Cancer
R&B Legend James Ingram Dies
An R&B Legend has unfortunately passed away. James Ingram died today, January 29, from a battle with a form of brain cancer.
Both Quincy Jones and Debbie Allen have since shared heartfelt messages about their late friend to social media.
Ingram was known for several #1 hit including his Patti Austin duet Baby Come to Me” and “Somewhere Out There” with Linda Ronstadt. The 12 time Grammy nominee took home a trophy for “Yah Mo B There” with Michael McDonald in 1985.
Condolences to the Ingram family.
