R.I.P. Grammy Winner James Ingram Dies At 66 From Brain Cancer

James Ingram

R&B Legend James Ingram Dies

An R&B Legend has unfortunately passed away. James Ingram died today, January 29, from a battle with a form of brain cancer.

Both Quincy Jones and Debbie Allen have since shared heartfelt messages about their late friend to social media.

https://twitter.com/QuincyDJones/status/1090373668105007106/video/1

Ingram was known for several #1 hit including his Patti Austin duet Baby Come to Me” and “Somewhere Out There” with Linda Ronstadt. The 12 time Grammy nominee took home a trophy for “Yah Mo B There” with Michael McDonald in 1985.

Condolences to the Ingram family.

