R.I.P. Grammy Winner James Ingram Dies At 66 From Brain Cancer

R&B Legend James Ingram Dies

An R&B Legend has unfortunately passed away. James Ingram died today, January 29, from a battle with a form of brain cancer.

Both Quincy Jones and Debbie Allen have since shared heartfelt messages about their late friend to social media.

https://twitter.com/QuincyDJones/status/1090373668105007106/video/1

I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDJfpbbJWa — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2019

Ingram was known for several #1 hit including his Patti Austin duet Baby Come to Me” and “Somewhere Out There” with Linda Ronstadt. The 12 time Grammy nominee took home a trophy for “Yah Mo B There” with Michael McDonald in 1985.

Condolences to the Ingram family.