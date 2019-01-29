New In NOLA: Curren$y Sets His Sights On Opening Up A Burger Restaurant In New Orleans

Curren$y Is Ready For His Next Business Venture

Curren$y is going into the new year by starting a brand new business venture.

Over the weekend, the rapper announced that he has acquired a recently-closed location of the burger chain Bud’s Broiler, which he will be rebranding and relaunching with his own fixings.

“The Ink dry is dry so now I can talk about it,” Curren$y wrote in the caption of his Instagram post on Saturday while posing in front of the restaurant. “For years me and my loved ones have pulled up to this historic location near City Park to enjoy a tasty burger… recently the place went up for sale…. I was considering purchasing a dawn and a Bentley…. instead I bought a business….. now it’s time to remodel and rebrand… #lifeburgerNola coming soon… @mousa504 we gotta bust another move cuz I still want the Bentley and the dawn tho haha”

According to a report published by NOLA.com, a court order forced the former restaurant to close in December after a legal dispute over the franchise agreement between the location’s then-owner and the burger chain’s parent company. Fast forward to current day: the name Life Burger LLC was registered on Friday, January 25 by Mousa Hamdan—Curren$y’s longtime manager and business partner. According to the report, Spitta plans to both remodel and rebrand the building quickly, with Hamdan adding that a meeting this week will determine the actual opening date for the new digs.

This brand new business venture is a great start to the rapper’s 2019, who had some pretty notable experiences back in 2018, too.

The biggest news last year was Curren$y welcoming his first child with his girlfriend back in November. Career-wise, he also released various projects including Fetti, his long-anticipated collab album with Freddie Gibbs.

Check out the new burger mogul’s Instagram post about his exciting business venture below.