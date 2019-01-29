Talk To ‘Em: Stacey Abrams Will Give The Democratic Response To Trump’s #SOTU Address

- By Bossip Staff
Former House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Stacey Abrams To Deliver Democratic SOTU Response

Oh yeah, we like this.

According to CNN, cheated former Georgia gubernatorial hopefully Stacey Abrams will deliver the Democratic response to Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address. Now that Trump has ended his petulant government shutdown, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is allowing him to give his lil’ speech on February 5.

It is reported that Senator Chuck Shumer called Abrams to ask if she would be willing to speak for the party about three weeks ago.

Stacey might have gotten robbed of the Governor’s mansion, but she sure as hell won’t be robbed of the spotlight.

