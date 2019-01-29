Nicole Bus Drops Brand Spanking New Visuals For Her Hit Single “You” [VIDEO]

Nicole Bus Releases The Video For “You”

We’ve been fans since we heard Nicole Bus sing the opening notes of “You” so we had to share the new video with you guys. Check it out below:

The video was directed by Daniel Iglesias Jr. and the song was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Needlz. What did you think?

Pretty sure most of the hip-hop heads recognized the sample from Wu-Tang Clan’s classic “C.R.E.A.M”, and the original sample taken from The Charmels “As Long As I Got You”. If you hadn’t already heard, Ghostface Killah has jumped on a remix of the track.

When describing the single Nicole states, “I would like to share my experience with others so they can be encouraged and relate to the story in my music. It would be great to see people all over the world dancing and enjoying the melodies. Whenever there’s a blue day I promise I can be the sunlight through your speakers.”

We love her already! Can’t wait to see what’s next to come from this RocNation signee!