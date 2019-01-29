Big Pig: Maryland Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Sex Trafficking Two High School Girls 

A 29-year old former D.C. officer had plead guilty to two counts of sex trafficking of a minor. Chukwuemeka Ekwonna admitted that engaged in sexual conduct with two girls, who were 14 and 15 years old, in exchange for money between October 2016 and February 2017.

CBS News reports:

According to the plea agreement, beginning about January 24, 2016, Ekwonna worked as a police officer with MPD in D.C. Since 2010, Ekwonna has used an account on Tagged, a social media and dating platform that lets users search for others based on location and real-time chat online. Between December 19, 2016 and April 5, 2017, Ekwonna exchanged around 200 text and Tagged messaged with a 14-year-old girl. Ekwonna offered to pay the 14-year-old girl to engage in sex acts with him on several occasions. They met and engaged in sex acts on at least five occasions, between October 18, 2016 and February 15, 2017.

Chukwuemeka faces a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 20 years in prison and will also be required to register as a sex offender. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10, 2019.