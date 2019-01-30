Dreamdoll Clowning The Hell Out Of Happy-Go-Lucky Bigen Cake Smasher Tory Lanez Is Blowing Up Twitter

DreamDoll DESTROYS Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez has been making waves with all the feuds he’s been in. It seems like he has a new rapper to insult every week. Well he may have gone a bit too far. Lanez decided to tell the world he smashed Dreamdoll’s cakes to smithereens like a little chatty patty while dropping one of his little diss songs. She was not a fan of such loudmouthed behavior and dropped her own diss which you can get to here.

In the song, she talks about him dripping his bigen on her thighs while…y’know. Also he’s apparently a big fan of salad and wants to suck her toes through her socks as well as have a threesome with another unnamed man.

This did not go well for Tory.

Lesson to be learned with Dreamdoll. When you shoot out of your range, and hit, just be happy it happened and be quiet — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) January 29, 2019

He should have just sat there and ate his salad because the insults are flying. Take a look…