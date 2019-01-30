It Be Ya Own Kids: Teen Fakes His Own Kidnapping And Extorts His Mother For A Whole $130 [Video]

South Carolina Man Fakes His Own Kidnapping To Black His Mother For Some Spending Money

According to the AJC, a South Carolina man is accused of blackmailing his own mother after he led her to believe he would be killed if she didn’t pay $130.

Emmanuel Franklin, 19, of Sumter was arrested and charged with blackmail. Franklin’s mother told authorities that she received a call from her son and an unknown man from a private number earlier that week telling her that her son would be killed by kidnappers if she did not put $130 money into a mail box at a nearby address.

Franklin reportedly later told officers he made up the story to get $130 from his mother, so police officers eventually arrested Emmanuel Franklin for an extortion charge.