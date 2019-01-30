B. Smith’s Raggedy Husband Claps Back At People Mad About His Swirly In-House Side Chick And Got Re-Dragged For It

B. Smith Dragged

You’ve heard the story by now. Legendary black woman restauranteur and businesswoman B. Smith has Alzheimers. Her husband, D. Gasby has a girlfriend who he has all up in the house with them because his wife doesn’t remember who she is. This caused a ton of social media backlash, as you can imagine. He tried to defend himself on Facebook:

NEWSFLASH!

To the nickel & dime PayPal thot troll named after two European cities B lived in and all of us have travelled too extensively, to the writer and editor at The Neg-Grio! Who ginned up controversy by covertly spewing racist innuendo, to the bloggers who wallow in the mud and filth of lies, to the idiots and ignorant people calling for my arrest and saying B is or has ever been abused I only wish someone in your immediate family has Alzheimer’s so you can see feel and experience the pain of millions of people across this country so you can know first hand what it’s like to care 24/7/365 for someone who can no longer care for themselves!

And last of all but to me least of all to those religious Neanderthal who judge as if Jesus was a ball and God is a bat swinging wildly and judging harshly I say to you!

BSmith’s worst day is 10x better than you’ve experienced.

I love my wife but I can’t let her take away my life!

5-10 years from now when many of you who will have an almost predestined meeting with Alzheimer’s because of genetics, obesity, and a myriad of inflammatory diseases, you’ll be wishing for someone to share moments with and ease the pain of loneliness and despair.

The clock is ticking I know I can and have manage this but can you do it too?

This…did not go over well. Twitter did NOT let up. Take a look at the dragging that only got worse.