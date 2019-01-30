F*ck Up Some Commas: Future Revealed That He Spends Over $300,000 A Month On Clothes [Video]

Future Claims He Spends Over 300,000 A Month On Clothes

During a recent episode of Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping,” Future dropped a BAG in Barney’s. He also revealed that he spends roughly over $300,000 a month on clothing alone.

The rap-star explained, “I be buying my little girl 10, 20 pairs of Chanel and she ain’t nothing but nine years old. She got more bags than grown ladies. No cap.” Future later added, “I shop every day. I probably spend two to three hundred thousand dollars on clothes a month. It’s crazy — I gotta stop.”

Future took the official crown for the most money spent on the show, dropping $40,000 on Gucci slippers ($890), Givenchy socks ($160) and Buscemi sneakers ($550) for himself all while copping Chanel rope sandals ($1,110), Balenciaga knit sneakers ($770) and Prada ankle boots ($990) for his only daughter, Londyn.