Appropriation Prince$$: Ariana Grande’s New Japanese Tattoo Translates To ‘BBQ Grill’ And She’s Getting Clowned Into Oblivion

See, when you do clownery…

7 L’s: Ariana Grande’s Japanese Tattoo Translates To “BBQ Grill”

Ariana Grande wanted Japanese symbols inked to her hand for a ‘7 Rings’ aesthetic but instead, she embarrassed herself.

The singer recently released her ‘7 Rings’ single. In celebration, Grande tattooed her hand with the characters “七輪.” After posting it proudly, fans were quick to point out that the Japanese Kanji translation is “shichirin,” which is a small barbecue grill, not “7 Rings” like she originally thought.

for those who are confused, ariana grande got a tattoo on her hand in japanese intended to spell out “7 rings” and posted it on instagram (now deleted), but japanese people in the comments started saying how the REAL translation is bbq grill pic.twitter.com/rF0NvEa9Yv — Alice (@alice2096) January 30, 2019

After posting her tattoo online, she tried to defend herself now-deleted tweets. Ariana admitted that she left several characters in the tattoo because “it hurt like f*ck” and she “wouldn’t have lasted another symbol.” BUT, her excuses still didn’t stop her from getting laughed at…

Ariana arriving at the tattoo parlor to get the word barbecue on her hand pic.twitter.com/szQSfgGTkf — 💫 (@sharknado_18) January 30, 2019

Folks are clowning Grande for using Japanese characters for a tattoo ‘aesthetic’ and not doing her research. Hit the flip for more hilarious reactions to Ari’s tasty tattoo fumble.