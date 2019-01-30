Her Booty Got Swag: Meet The PYT Soulja Boy Has Been SODMG Coupled Up With After Nia

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - January 16, 2019

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Soulja Boy’s New Bae Tiona Fernan

Week after week Soulja Boy and Nia have been appearing to fight into an abyss on “Marriage Boot Camp”, and now it’s safe to say they never reconcile. The SODMG rapper is already publicly claiming a NEW bae, even though the reality show with is ex isn’t off the air yet.

Soulja is shouting out Tiona Fernan as his new girlfriend. The model’s name appears in the bio of his Instagram page, reminiscent of a MySpace relationship. The two don’t seem to have any photos together yet. Maybe they are just kissing through the phone for now? According to her bio, Tiona is a Curaçaoan and is studying law at the University of the Dutch Caribbean.

Hit the flip for more photos of Soulja man’s banging new chick Tiona. Do you think they make a cute couple?

View this post on Instagram

Take notes 📝

A post shared by TIONA FERNAN ♡ (@xttiona) on

View this post on Instagram

👼🏽 swimsuit from @pasjalouswimwear

A post shared by TIONA FERNAN ♡ (@xttiona) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    @tobshudson 💕

    A post shared by TIONA FERNAN ♡ (@xttiona) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Need a ride?🤪

    A post shared by TIONA FERNAN ♡ (@xttiona) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Coupled Up, For Your Information, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.