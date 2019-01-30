Her Booty Got Swag: Meet The PYT Soulja Boy Has Been SODMG Coupled Up With After Nia

Soulja Boy’s New Bae Tiona Fernan

Week after week Soulja Boy and Nia have been appearing to fight into an abyss on “Marriage Boot Camp”, and now it’s safe to say they never reconcile. The SODMG rapper is already publicly claiming a NEW bae, even though the reality show with is ex isn’t off the air yet.

Soulja is shouting out Tiona Fernan as his new girlfriend. The model’s name appears in the bio of his Instagram page, reminiscent of a MySpace relationship. The two don’t seem to have any photos together yet. Maybe they are just kissing through the phone for now? According to her bio, Tiona is a Curaçaoan and is studying law at the University of the Dutch Caribbean.

Hit the flip for more photos of Soulja man’s banging new chick Tiona. Do you think they make a cute couple?