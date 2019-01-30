Nipply World: Ice-T Defends Exposing Coco’s Caucasian Baby Sucker In Sleeping Family Photo

Ice T Accidently Exposed His Wife’s Nipple…And Doesn’t Care!

Ice T loves him some Coco and baby Chanel Nicole. So much so, he sneakily takes photos of his wife and sleeping 3-year-old and posts them to Twitter.

In a recent photo of #TheIceFamily, Ice-T forgot to crop out one of Coco’s nips and fans were noticing it…

I wake up every morning with 3 girls….. lol #TheIceFamily pic.twitter.com/v87QJYl2R3 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 28, 2019

Ice-T, however, was not the least bit embarrassed by his mistake. When comments poured in about Coco’s milk makers, Ice-T thwarted them with insults and shrugs. “You’re looking too hard,” he says to one hater, “P.S. women have nipples”. The couple has been married since 2002, so he’s likely unphased by her nipples. Also, the photo is just plain ADORABLE!

Lol…. You’re looking hard…. PS.. Women have nipples.. https://t.co/qBtVRdP8BH — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 28, 2019

After questions about the stray nipple let up, Ice continued to expose intimate details about his family. Including that his dog farts and snores throughout the night. Is this TMI???

No… But the Bulldogs snore and fart all night…. Lol https://t.co/sHZ4hbIbiA — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 28, 2019

Would YOU be offended if your spouse posted a photo like this?