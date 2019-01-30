‘Unblockable’ Bae: Aaron Donald Is The Super Swole Super Bowl Star Soakin’ Draaawls

New panty melter, who dis?

People Want To Watch Aaron Donald Play In Super Bowl LIII

If you’re a football fan you should be well acquainted with Aaron Donald. Back in December, he was named Sports Illustrated’s “Performer Of The Year” for having incredible stats.

Fast forward to this month and The L.A. Time’s penned a piece on him being the NFL’s “best defensive player” and noted that he’s been dubbed “Unblockable.”

“The New England Patriots head coach then called Rams tackle Aaron Donald “pretty much unblockable,” a description he has used in the past, but never before with more relevance. How New England handles the Rams’ one-man game-wrecker figures to greatly impact the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

But why, would anyone want to block him anyway? A photo he recently posted of his abs (280-pound defensive ends get those?!) recently went viral and some unmitigated raunchy Rams thirst ensued.

Aaron Donald looks like the god damn Hulk pic.twitter.com/yaWTjemYju — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2019

Heyyyy Big Zaddy.

Will Aaron Donald make you root for the Rams on Sunday?

More of this Super Swole Super Bowl panty melter on the flip.