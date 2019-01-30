Hate Crimes: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Declined Intrusive 24-Hour Security After Fox Received Threatening MAGA Letter

Jussie Smollett Declined 24-Hour Security Prior To Attack

Jussie Smollett is famous, but not so famous that he can’t walk the streets comfortably without people freaking out as if he was Beyoncé. At least so he thought…

According to TMZ, the brass at Fox in Chicago ordered extra security for the set of Empire after they received the racist and homophobic letter wi.th MAGA written on it that has been circulating social media. Fox specifically wanted to beef up Jussie’s security around-the-clock, even off hours, but he declined citing that it was intrusive to his natural way of life.

After yesterdays attack, TMZ is told that Jussie WILL have a 24-hour security detail at least until the two suspects are arrested. It is reported that Jussie will return to the show soon as his injuries heal.

Both local Chicago police and the FBI are investigating to determine if the letter and the attack are connected. Damn near impossible to believe that they aren’t, but ok.

Get well Jussie. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.