How You Doinnn: Nick Cannon Temporarily Takes Over ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Starting In February

He Could Be The First Of Multiple Guest Hosts

Wendy Williams has been causing quite a scare for her millions of co-hosts that tune into her show everyday.

After initial reports of a fractured shoulder and complications from Graves’ Disease, sources starting saying Wendy is also suffering physical abuse from her husband Kevin Hunter. Regardless of the reasons, her weeks of not returning to the show definitely has people concerned.

In the meantime, the “Hot Topics” and celebrity interviews must go on, and the show has finally chosen its temporary host…

Nick Cannon.

Yes, the Wildin’ Out aficionado will be hosting on February 4 – 6 and will continue Wendy’s signature “Hot Topics” segment.

Nick will probably be the first in a variety of guest hosts for the show. Distributor and producer Debmar-Mercury previously announced that the show would rotate hosts starting the week of January 28. In the meantime, the crew for the show are still remaining optimistic about Wendy’s return.

A source told Page Six, “Staff at [Williams’] show are eager to get back to work. We are all hoping she is well. The mood at the set is good … We just want Wendy to get better.”

What do you think?

Are you ready for Nick Cannon to kick celebrity news back into gear?

Let us know!