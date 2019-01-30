Live And Direct: Yo Gotti & Lil Baby Stop By ‘The Tonight Show’ To Perform “Put a Date on It” [Video]

Yo Gotti Taps Lil Baby For A Live Performance Of “Put A Date On It”

Yo Gotti stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday night for a performance of “Put a Date on It,” but of course, the track wouldn’t be complete without some help from Lil Baby. The duo came together to give Jimmy Fallon and his live studio audience something to talk about and they did just that.

Check out the performance below.