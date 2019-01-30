Greedy Gang: The Most Delicious, Non-Touristy & Life-Changing Food Spots In ATL (Super Bowl Edition)
Sweet dreams, ATL. (If you wake up craving our Korean Cheesesteak I will know my evil plan has worked. Available at both @fredsmeatbread locations — at @krogstmarket and @thecanteenatl.)
Dopest Restaurants In Atlanta
In honor of this year’s star-studded Big Game in
Atlanta Adlanna, we compiled an ESSENTIAL list of the city’s most delicious, non-touristy and life-changing food spots to guide you through a week filled with next-level flexin, never-ending traffic, twerking in Waffle House parking lots, extravagant lacefronts and good ‘ole southern hospitality.
#ThrowbackThursday 😊Stop past today & try our Jumbo Smothered Chicken & Biscuits. Southern Fried Chicken Tenders served over Jumbo Biscuits & Egg & Cheese and cover in our Special Cajun Sauce. Only at Milk & Honey
Hit the flip for our must-see Atlanta restaurant Bible to guide you during Super Bowl week.
Fred’s Meat & Bread – Listen. This Krog St. Market gem is incredible. The burger stack, cheesesteak and garlic fries will change your life.
Milk & Honey – the food here is slap-yo-meemaw amazing. The deep fried salmon hash will make you speak in tongues at the table.
BeetleCat – They have a real-life delicious “Luther.” No, seriously, it’s lit. And their Korean wings and lobster roll are A1.
Home Grown – Everything is amazing but the biscuits & gravy thooo–whew chil-lay. 1 of their planet-sized pancakes could feed a small village
It's safe to say @thelifebynate has been #SLUTTIFIED 🤤😝
Slutty Vegan – Quite possibly the BEST vegan burger you’ll EVER eat (EVER). It’s the Beyoncé of vegan burgers. No cap.
Don't let the cold keep you from the dinner you deserve! If you're close by just let @doordash deliver… 🚗🍖🍔 #heirloommarketbbq
Heirloom Market BBQ – BEST new-age BBQ spot in Atlanta
#Repost @atlantabestbites ・・・ 💥 Swipe Left!!! – – which would you go for?! The Dirty Bird Wings (mix of lemon pepper, bbq, and buffalo) or the Lemony Pepper Wet wings?!🤤 I'll take both from @jrcrickets_atl!! lol🍗 JR Crickets' wings are an Atlanta staple. Especially those Lemony Pepper! And now they've got a new location in College Park that just opened up about 4 months ago.🔥
JR Crickets – order the wettest lemon pepper wings possible. LEGENDARY.
Octopus Bar – BEST lobster roll in Atlanta. Period.
Ann’s Snack Bar – No questions. Just order the burger.
Beautiful City…Thanks for everything Atlanta / Bye.. 🙏 go to Las Vegas…✈️✈️
The Juicy Crab – A bag full of seafood deliciousness awaits you. Get the Juicy Special seasoning and add sausage if you’re feeling spicy.
Mr. Everything – Order the rice bowl. You’re welcome.
Bon Ton – they have applewood smoked snow crab. Yes, you read that right. And several other delectable dishes.
Spondivits – OK, so this is kinda tourist-y–cool, whatever–but you can’t deny the deliciousness in dem buckets.
Joy Cafe – Top 5 Brunch in Atlanta with breathtaking customer service. The Steak & Egg tacos (and literally everything else) are woo.
Richards’ Southern Fried – Another Krog St. gem. The chicken sandwich and collard green pho are delightful.
Houston’s – The Hawaiian Ribeye is magnificent. A true bad bish.
Gio’s Chicken – Man, look. Their signature lemon chicken is flaaaames.
Thumbs Up – Atlanta’s most consistent go-to spot. The food is heavenly.
Talk about the breakfast of champions! 🙌💕 Repost from @onesonandtheone: "So @mal_isley decided to let his creative juices flow and create a breakfast sandwich 🤔… Visit @lepetitmarche1 and create your own… parmesan biscuit, Delia's Chicken sausage, pepper-jack, pickled jalapeños, marinated onions, and scrambled cheese eggs 😍"
Le Petit Marché – Black-owned with beautiful (and tasty) food.
We're back, baby! 🎉 Upper King is looking even tastier this #friedchickenfriday with our new and improved eatery open! Come get a taste of our new @kingbeanroaster nitro brew (more ☕️ fun to come!) + enjoy the day with us!
Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit –
Poor Calvin’s – Their menu is a bit extra but YES. All YES EVERYTHING.
Muss & Turner’s – Looking for a great speakeasy with great food? Boom.
Congratulations to Kris, the winner of our Good Enough to Eat Challenge 😋 and thank you to all of the participants!
Three Dollar Cafe – Order the Buffalo Bleu Chicken sandwich. The end.
Canoe – one of the sexiest $200 date spots in ATL with a captivating menu.
Fat Matt’s Rib Shack – RIBS. GET THE RIBS.
Delia’s Chicken Stand – the most clutch late-night spot in the city
Nuevo Laredo will always treat you right. Warmin up after the champions parade for @atlutd with these cheesed up tort slices. Perfectly seasoned fajita chicken quesadilla, served with a side plate of fresh jalapeños.
Nuevo Laredo Cantina – Craving Mexican? Pull up here. They have LOBSTER enchiladas.
Dat Fire Jerk Chicken – Top 5 most underrated Jamaican spot in the city
Jeni’s Ice Cream – Yes, it’s as good as it looks
