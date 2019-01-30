Greedy Gang: The Most Delicious, Non-Touristy & Life-Changing Food Spots In ATL (Super Bowl Edition)

- By Bossip Staff
Dopest Restaurants In Atlanta

In honor of this year’s star-studded Big Game in Atlanta Adlanna, we compiled an ESSENTIAL list of the city’s most delicious, non-touristy and life-changing food spots to guide you through a week filled with next-level flexin, never-ending traffic, twerking in Waffle House parking lots, extravagant lacefronts and good ‘ole southern hospitality.

Hit the flip for our must-see Atlanta restaurant Bible to guide you during Super Bowl week.

Fred’s Meat & Bread – Listen. This Krog St. Market gem is incredible. The burger stack, cheesesteak and garlic fries will change your life.

Milk & Honey – the food here is slap-yo-meemaw amazing. The deep fried salmon hash will make you speak in tongues at the table.

BeetleCat – They have a real-life delicious “Luther.” No, seriously, it’s lit. And their Korean wings and lobster roll are A1.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @atlantabestbites ・・・ 💥 Swipe Left!!! – – which would you go for?! The Dirty Bird Wings (mix of lemon pepper, bbq, and buffalo) or the Lemony Pepper Wet wings?!🤤 I’ll take both from @jrcrickets_atl!! lol🍗 JR Crickets’ wings are an Atlanta staple. Especially those Lemony Pepper! And now they’ve got a new location in College Park that just opened up about 4 months ago.🔥 Thanks so much to @xeentertainment for inviting @letstalkeats and I in to the new location to indulge in some delicious wings + things and to see what this new location has to offer.🤗 Yesterday it was lit 🔥 for the Falcons’ game – 102.9 Classix was in the house with an awesome DJ, everyone was dancing, and the $6 (strong) drink specials were flowing!😂🙌🏼 If you haven’t been to a @jrcrickets_atl and you’re living in Atlanta – are you really an #atlien ?!😉🍗 . . . . . #media #jrcrickets #atlien #wings #chickenwings #collegepark #southsideatl #southsideatlanta #wingsandthings #atlfoodies #jrcricketscollegepark #mainstcricket #mainstcricketcritic #atlfoodie #atlantabestbites #gafollowers #yelpatlanta #atlbucketlist #welcometoatlanta #atlantarappers #atlantamusic #otpatlanta #downtownatl #atlantafood #weloveatl #discoveratlanta #wangz #hotwings

A post shared by JR Crickets Main St (@jrcrickets_atl) on

JR Crickets – order the wettest lemon pepper wings possible. LEGENDARY.

View this post on Instagram

Late Night Bites 😋

A post shared by B. Sherrod (@bgyrl430) on

Octopus Bar – BEST lobster roll in Atlanta. Period.

Ann’s Snack Bar – No questions. Just order the burger.

View this post on Instagram

#MEGABUCKET #SPONDIVITS

A post shared by Spondivits (@spondivits) on

Spondivits – OK, so this is kinda tourist-y–cool, whatever–but you can’t deny the deliciousness in dem buckets.

Joy Cafe – Top 5 Brunch in Atlanta with breathtaking customer service. The Steak & Egg tacos (and literally everything else) are woo.

View this post on Instagram

Chicken Sandwich!

A post shared by Richards Hot (@richardssouthernfried) on

Richards’ Southern Fried – Another Krog St. gem. The chicken sandwich and collard green pho are delightful.

Houston’s – The Hawaiian Ribeye is magnificent. A true bad bish.

View this post on Instagram

Famous Sorrento Lemon Chicken @gioantico

A post shared by Gio's Italian Chicken (@gioschicken) on

Gio’s Chicken – Man, look. Their signature lemon chicken is flaaaames.

Thumbs Up – Atlanta’s most consistent go-to spot. The food is heavenly.

    Muss & Turner’s – Looking for a great speakeasy with great food? Boom.

    Three Dollar Cafe – Order the Buffalo Bleu Chicken sandwich. The end.

    Canoe – one of the sexiest $200 date spots in ATL with a captivating menu.

    Fat Matt’s Rib Shack – RIBS. GET THE RIBS.

    Delia’s Chicken Stand – the most clutch late-night spot in the city

    Nuevo Laredo Cantina – Craving Mexican? Pull up here. They have LOBSTER enchiladas.

    Dat Fire Jerk Chicken – Top 5 most underrated Jamaican spot in the city

    Jeni’s Ice Cream – Yes, it’s as good as it looks

