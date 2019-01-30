Real North Carolina Isht: J. Cole Set To Headline The 2019 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

J. Cole Will Take The Stage For The All-Star Game Halftime Show

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will be here in only a couple of weeks, and today, it’s finally been revealed that J. Cole is going to headline the halftime show.

The selection of Cole for this year’s All-Star Weekend festivities is a great fit for a multitude of reasons–the most obvious of which being that the weekend is being held in Charlotte, North Carolina, which is only a few hours from his hometown of Fayetteville.

Beyond that, Cole hasn’t been shy about his love of the game. More than one of his projects have paid tribute to the sport, including Cole World: The Sideline Story, Friday Night Lights.

2019 GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and North Carolina native @JColeNC will take the court in his home state to headline the 2019 #NBAAllStar⁠ ⁠Game halftime show (Sunday 2/17 @NBAonTNT)! pic.twitter.com/eT6mTdJRYB — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2019

The North Carolina native has been making waves across social media recently, especially since his star-studded Atlanta studio sessions for Revenge of the Dreamers III. He followed up the sessions by releasing “MIDDLE CHILD,” which just so happens to be his first official single since 2013.

Meek Mill will also be involved in the festitivies this year as the Philadelphia native has been tapped to open the night with an introduction of the All-Star teams. Beyond that, Anthony Hamilton will perform the U.S. national anthem at the All-Star Game while Carly Rae Jepsen will be performing the Canadian national anthem.

NBA All-Star Weekend is going down Feb. 15-17, with the All-Star Game capping off the weekend on Sunday.