The Happy Harts: Kevin And Eniko Sit Courtside With The Kids For Sixers Vs. Lakers Game
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3
❯
❮
Kevin Hart Takes His Family To Lakers Game
Here’s how you know Kevin Hart’s money is long — he and his wife and his two oldest kids sat courtside to watch the Philadelphia 76ers open up a can of whoop a** on the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night. Eniko looks SO happy to be there too.
We’d imagine that being married to a comedian can be trying at times.
The Staples Center was packed with celebrities as usual. Hit the flip to see who else came out to watch the game.
Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis were also in the building
Mila looks like a real sports fan.
Kendall Jenner was there to root on her boyfriend Ben Simmons.
She sat with his agent Rich Paul and some friends, including Taco from Odd Future.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.