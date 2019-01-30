The Happy Harts: Kevin And Eniko Sit Courtside With The Kids For Sixers Vs. Lakers Game

- By Bossip Staff
Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game

Kevin Hart Takes His Family To Lakers Game

Here’s how you know Kevin Hart’s money is long — he and his wife and his two oldest kids sat courtside to watch the Philadelphia 76ers open up a can of whoop a** on the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night. Eniko looks SO happy to be there too.

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game

We’d imagine that being married to a comedian can be trying at times.

The Staples Center was packed with celebrities as usual. Hit the flip to see who else came out to watch the game.

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis were also in the building

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game

Mila looks like a real sports fan.

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game

Kendall Jenner was there to root on her boyfriend Ben Simmons.

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers game


She sat with his agent Rich Paul and some friends, including Taco from Odd Future.

